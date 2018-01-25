Lawsuit: Austin police officer tased black teen for doing 'nothing wrong'

AUSTIN - An African American teenager and his family filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against the City of Austin for what they call unjustified actions by an Austin police officer who tased the teen.

According to the family's lawyer Jeff Edwards, the teen's mother, Latasha Alexander, said she contacted police for a welfare check for her son, who she believed might be in need of a mental health professional.

The lawsuit claims when police arrived, the police officer tased Alexander’s son in the hallway outside of their apartment and "stood over him as he writhed in pain," the lawsuit said.

Alexander captured video of the officer tasing her son, according to the lawsuit.

According to Edwards, the teen was unarmed, with his hands at his sides, and was "standing peacefully" when he was tased. Alexander said her son was not arrested and was not suspected of committing a crime.

"My firm is asked to watch lots of videos showing police misconduct, and this is one of the worst," said Edwards. "This young man did absolutely nothing wrong. Unfortunately, this case is another example of how Black and White citizens of Austin are treated radically differently by the police. This officer should have been disciplined immediately."

The City of Austin sent KVUE the following statement in response to the lawsuit:

“We learned of the lawsuit through a media release. Once we have been served we will review it and take appropriate action to defend the City.”

This story will update when more information becomes available.

