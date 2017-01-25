Lawmakers upset over UT Board of Regents lack of diversity

After Governor Greg Abbott appointed three new members to the University of Texas Board of Regents this week, some question the Board's lack of diversity.

The University of Texas is the largest university system in the state.

At the helm, the nine-member governing body known at the UT Board of Regents.

Each person is appointed by the Governor, for a 6-year term.

"That board decides policy, that board decides allocation of resources, that board determines different types of programs that are being recommended by the chancellor and the component institution,” said Senator Royce West.

February 1, the terms will expire for three members: Alex Cranberg, Wallace Hall Jr., and Brenda Pejovich.

So this week, Governor Greg Abbott appointed three new regents: Janiece Longoria, Kevin Eltife, and Rad Weaver.

But while West supports the choices, he feels it was a missed opportunity.

"In its 126-year history there's only been three African-Americans on that board,” said West.

West said he's talked with the Governor's office about appointing a diverse group of regents for years.

"Even though last session they assured me they would use their best efforts to identify someone to appoint, it hasn't happened,” said West.

According to UT data from Fall 2015, the student body is 45 percent white, 20 percent Hispanic, 17 percent Asian, almost 10 percent foreign, 4 percent black, and almost 5 percent other.



West feels each should be represented in the university's leaders.

"If you don't have the perspective of the African-American community in the state of Texas then a voice is missing,” said West.

Other lawmakers, like Senator Borris Miles, agree.

"We’re just asking for our people to shine and take a leadership position at the University of Texas,” said Miles.



Governor Abbot's office sent KVUE the following response:

"Governor Abbott is proud of the individuals he has appointed to direct Texas' higher education institutions, and he will continue to seek out willing public servants who not only share his vision for Texas, but also reflect the diversity of the state."

West said he has a hope for the future.

"That they can find someone somewhere, but at least one African American, in the entire state of Texas that can serve of the UT board of regents,” said West.

Senator West said he isn't asking the governor to appoint a new regent now but wants the issue the on everyone's minds when the next appointments happen in 2019.

