TX Lawmaker: Stop using Chilean flag emoji for TX

(Photo: John Gusky, KVUE)

A State Representative introduced a resolution into the Texas state legislature aimed at deterring Texans from using the Chilean flag emoji in place of the Texas flag.

"Most major electronic messaging applications provide a number of flag emojis, including that of the Republic of Chile, but the official flag of Texas, also known as the Lone Star Flag, is not included in the selection," State Representative Tom Oliverson (R-Cypress) wrote in House Concurrent Resolution 75. "All too often, the Chilean flag emoji is used as a substitute for the Lone Star Flag in text messaging and on social media platforms."

The Chilean flag and the Texan flag do bear similarities in color and design, however, they carry different symbolic meanings. The red, white, and blue in the Chilean flag symbolize sky, snow, and blood spilled while fighting for freedom. But the red, white, and blue in the Texan stand for loyalty, purity, and bravery.

The single white star on the Chilean flag "has been seen by some as a guide to progress and honor, while others have interpreted it to symbolize the powers of Chile's government," HCR75 explains.

For the Texan flag, the single white star "stands for all of Texas and stands for our unity as one for God, State, and Country," the resolution says. "Additionally, the five points of the Lone Star have been said to represent the characteristics of a good Texas citizen: fortitude, loyalty, righteousness, prudence, and broadmindedness."

The flags also differ in design. The blue panel on the left of the Chilean flag only extends halfway down the flag, where the blue panel on the Texan flag extends the entire length of the flag.

Oliverson points out that each flag carries a unique, proud history and "just as our flag could never fully embody the country of Chile, neither can the Chilean flag inspire feelings of pride and passion in the heart of a true Texan."

"Therefore, be it resolved that the 85th Legislature of the State of Texas hereby reject the notion that the Chilean flag, although it is a nice flag, can in any way compare to or be substituted for the official state flag of Texas and urge all Texans not to use the Republic of Chile flag emoji in digital forums when referring to the Lone Star Flag of the great State of Texas," the resolution concludes.

As it stands, all of the flag emojis available on the common emoji keyboard are for countries, not states. However, the app TexMoji offers downloadable emojis for the Texas flag and other Texan icons like Whataburger, Blue Bell ice cream and the 'Come and Take It' flag.

(© 2017 KVUE)