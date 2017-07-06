Law enforcement officer killed by driver after fireworks show

On a cloudy evening outside the Comal County Sheriff's Office, the flags fly at half-staff. Inside there's a solemn kind of quiet as brothers and sisters in blue mourn the loss of one of their own.

A wife, mother, grandmother and public servant was killed on the Fourth of July.

60-year-old Comal County Corrections Officer Cynthia Young was hit and killed by a driver after the fireworks show in Marble Falls Tuesday night.

Comal County Sheriff Mark Reynolds served with 60-year-old Cynthia Young for nearly 10 years. She joined the department in 2009 as a nurse and then worked as a corrections officer.

"She had this smile that could just brighten your whole day, that you'd just look forward to seeing,” said Reynolds. "No matter what kind of day you were having you would see her smiling, and she would go that little extra portion. It meant a lot."

Even the inmates she was in charge of respected and liked her, according to the sheriff.

Young’s husband, Michael Young, tells KVUE her death hit them hard as well.

"Inmates - females and males - were all saddened by her death because she treated them all the same. She just saw them all as people,” said Young.

Cynthia was just two months away from retirement when her life was cut short by a suspected drunk driver.

Her husband said they were leaving the fireworks show and walking toward their car when "I heard a crash, and I look back and my wife was laying in the road. A truck was there in the intersection and guy gets out and he said ‘what happened’ and everybody was yelling at him 'you hit her' and he said 'no I didn't' and gets back in his truck and speeds off."

Someone saw his plates and told police. Later that night, 30-year-old Thomas Pfeifer Jr. turned himself in. He was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death, a second-degree felony.

Young’s son was standing near her when the driver hit her with his truck.

"He saw her get hit and was able to go up to her when she was laying on the ground and hold her,” her husband explained through tears.

Now her family is reeling from her unexpected death.

"My wife was happy, enjoying life, enjoying her grandson and the next minute she's laying on the ground dying because of somebody's bad choice."

Pfeifer has been released on a $10,000 bond.

On Thursday, the 100 Club of Comal County donated $10,000 to Young’s family for her funeral expenses.

"Nobody has a budget line item in their family budget that says 'funeral,' so we were very pleased to be able to do that,” said club founder Judd Earley.

Her funeral will include a full law enforcement ceremony by honor guards from multiple Central Texas departments.

