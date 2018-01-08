Former Council Member Laura Morrison files to run for Mayor of Austin

(Photo: Laura Morrison, Twitter)

AUSTIN - Former City Council Member Laura Morrison announced that as of Monday morning, she has filed to run for Mayor of Austin.

In a press release obtained by KVUE from spokesperson Eric Wetzel, BookPeople CEO Steve Bercu will serve as Morrison's Campaign Treasurer, and Ruby Roa, advocate for the vulnerable and past Austin American-Statesman "Volunteer of the Year," will serve as the Campaign Chair.

According to Wetzel, if elected, Morrison will be the first woman to serve as Austin's mayor since 1983 and only the second woman to hold the position since the City was founded in 1839. Morrison has served two terms on the Austin City Council since she was elected in 2008.

“I’m running for mayor to reset that path that Austin is on, so that our future enhances the quality of life for the people who live here, rather than diminishes it,” said Morrison. “I hear from anxious Austinites from every corner of town, from every income level, and across every walk of life. All of them are worried about Austin’s direction. It’s time for a leader whose priority is the people who live here now. It’s time Austin had a mayor for all of us.”

More information on Morrison's campaign can be found here.

© 2018 KVUE-TV