Last person to walk on the moon to be buried in Austin

Associated Press and KVUE staff , KVUE 10:01 AM. CST January 19, 2017

Gene Cernan, the last person to have walked on the moon, will be buried in Austin, according to the Associated Press.

A statement issued Tuesday on behalf of Cernan's family said the funeral will be Jan. 24 at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston. A private burial with full military honors is scheduled later that day at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin.

Cernan died Monday at a Houston hospital of a variety of ailments. He was 82.

He commanded NASA's Apollo 17 mission to the moon in December 1972, becoming the last of a dozen men to walk on the moon.

