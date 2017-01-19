Last person to walk on the moon to be buried in Austin

THE MOON - DECEMBER 12: Apollo 17 commander Eugene A. Cernan stands by the American flag during his second space walk becoming the last man to walk on the Moon on December 12, 1972. (Photo: NASA/Donaldson Collection/Getty Images)

Gene Cernan, the last person to have walked on the moon, will be buried in Austin, according to the Associated Press.

A statement issued Tuesday on behalf of Cernan's family said the funeral will be Jan. 24 at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston. A private burial with full military honors is scheduled later that day at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin.

Cernan died Monday at a Houston hospital of a variety of ailments. He was 82.

He commanded NASA's Apollo 17 mission to the moon in December 1972, becoming the last of a dozen men to walk on the moon.

(© 2017 KVUE)