Last person to walk on the moon to be buried in Austin

Gene Cernan, the last person to have walked on the moon, will be buried in Austin, according to the Associated Press.
A statement issued Tuesday on behalf of Cernan's family said the funeral will be Jan. 24 at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston. A private burial with full military honors is scheduled later that day at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin.
Cernan died Monday at a Houston hospital of a variety of ailments. He was 82.
He commanded NASA's Apollo 17 mission to the moon in December 1972, becoming the last of a dozen men to walk on the moon.
