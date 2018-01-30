Last Blockbuster Video store in Texas to close its doors for good

Blockbuster Video KHOU (Photo: KHOU, KHOU)

TEXAS - Our chances to "make it a Blockbuster night" have finally come to an end in Texas.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the last standing Blockbuster Video store in Edinburg, Texas, will close its doors for the final time after a liquidation sale. An employee told KVUE they don't have an official closing date for the store yet but said it could happen within the next three to four weeks.

The nostalgic American video rental store peaked in popularity in the 80s with one storefront and grew to 9,000 locations by the 90s.

At the beginning of the new millennium, the advancements in movie rental technology and innovation, such as Redbox and video streaming, led Blockbuster Video to lose its place in the video rental market by 2011.

Blockbuster Video tried to mirror its competitors by offering their customers a DVD-by-mail service, however, it was hard for the company to progress due to the declining sales in the stores.

After the last store in Texas closes, there will only be a few stores left in the country -- two in Oregon and six in Alaska.

Farewell, Blockbuster Video.

