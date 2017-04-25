LASA students accused of cheating on exam after getting answers early

A stack of books in a classroom. (Photo: Getty Images)

AUSTIN - Multiple students with the Liberal Arts and Science Academy cheated on their six-weeks exam after a student got a hold of the answers, according to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The Statesman said fewer than 10 students were involved in the incident.

Although the Statesman said the district cannot disclose disciplinary actions against specific students, students can be suspended for cheating, according to the district's code of conduct.

