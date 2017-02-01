Lakeway K-9 officer Orka to retire

Lakeway Police K-9 Orka (Photo: Lakeway Police Department)

Lakeway police K-9 Orka will be honored at a retirement ceremony Friday afternoon at Lakeway City Hall.

The city said Orka has worked with Austin-area police departments since 2009: with APD from 2009 to 2013 and Lakeway police from September 2013 to January 2017.

“Orka is beloved among not only officers but also the community,” Lakeway Police Chief Todd Radford said. “We invite the public to join us in recognizing her at the ceremony.”

Orka was born in Germany in May 2007 and was adopted by APD in 2009 after she received extensive training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio.

“Orka’s service record is remarkable,” Radford noted. “In the last three years, she and her handler, Officer Wendy Kanzenbach, have been instrumental in numerous seizures and arrests made by the Lakeway Police Department and surrounding agencies, which our narcotic detection dogs also support.”

Radford added Kanzenbach and Orka have also participated in countless scholastic and community events throughout the city.

“Orka performed her detection duties admirably, but she also had one of the sweetest temperaments with children,” Radford said. “She was the perfect dog to help launch our department’s K-9 program, and we are thankful for her service.”

The ceremony for Orka begins at 3 p.m. Feb 3 at Lakeway City Hall, 1102 Lohmans Crossing.

