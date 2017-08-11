Lakeway City Park adds life jacket loaner station

Partners celebrating the opening of the new life jacket loaner station at Lakeway City Park, From left: Lynda Logan, Nora Jeanne Welsh, Alissa Magrum, Amy Engelmann, and Andra Bennett. (Photo: Courtesy of City of Lakeway)

LAKEWAY, Texas – People hoping to take a dip in Lake Travis at Lakeway City Park will be able to borrow a lifejacket while swimming, thanks to Lakeway Parks and Recreation Department and Colin’s Hope.

The city says the life jackets range in size from infant to adult, and that the station is near the park’s lower level parking lot. Swimming is allowed at the park’s shore on Lake Travis, but there are no lifeguards present.

“Not wearing a life jacket while swimming in a lake is like not wearing a seatbelt when riding in a car,” Lakeway Parks and Recreation Director Andra Bennett said in a statement. “It only takes a few seconds for an accident to happen that could claim a life.”

The city added a girl drowned while swimming at Lakeway City Park in 2008.

“That loss, and other drowning deaths, were avoidable,” Bennett said. “Please take a few seconds to take advantage of these free life jackets while swimming at Lakeway City Park.”

Colin’s Hope is a 501 (c)(3) that was founded after 4-year-old Colin Holst drowned in a public pool, with lifeguards on duty and family members present. The Austin-based nonprofit works to raise water safety awareness to prevent drowning, which they say is “the number one cause of accidental death for children under 5 and a leading cause for ages 1-14.”

“Knowing that there is another resource for children and families to enjoy the water more safely is an accomplishment for all of us,” said Alissa Magrum, executive director of Colin’s Hope. “On behalf of myself and Colin’s Hope, I say thank you and look forward to seeing lots of life jackets being used at the lake. Together, we can prevent drowning.”

