Lake Travis to host Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest

AUSTIN – Some of the best anglers in the world will be coming to Austin in spring 2018 for a chance to win $100,000 and an automatic entry to the GEICO Bassmaster Classic.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) announced Thursday that Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest (TBTF) will be at Lake Travis May 17-20, 2018.

“We are proud that for the first time in 50 years B.A.S.S will be holding a professional fishing tournament on Lake Travis,” said Dave Terre, TPWD Chief of Inland Fisheries Management and Research, in a statement. “This is an exciting opportunity to showcase this excellent fishery and we are thankful for all the benefits this event provides to TPWD.”

“With 110 of the best bass anglers on the planet converging on Lake Travis, the millions of fishing fans who watch our live coverage of the event or read about it later will appreciate why this lake is considered the ‘crown jewel’ of the Colorado,” added B.A.S.S. CEO Bruce Akin.

Proceeds from the event will benefit TPWD’s youth fishing and urban outreach programs – including the Neighborhood Fishin’ Program and Texas Division of the Wildlife Forever State-Fish Art Contest - with TPWD says has received $2.75 million from TBTF and its predecessor since 2007.

“The Neighborhood Fishin’ program supports about 100,000 anglers per year, and about 50 percent of those are youth or other people new to fishing,” Terre said. “That’s very significant. If you think about this event and what it supports, it’s really creating 50,000 new anglers per year and bringing the great outdoors to young people in major urban areas, including Austin.”

The Texas Bassmaster Texas Fest is limited to Bassmaster Elite Series anglers, as it is one of the qualifying events for the GEICO Bassmaster Classic presented by DICK’s Sporting Goods. Bassmaster said on its website that there will be activities, seminars and shopping at Jones Brothers Park in Jonestown while the anglers are on the lake, and the daily weigh-in will also take place at the park.

