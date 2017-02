Police close off a scene of a crime. (Photo: KATHLEEN GALLIGAN)

Kyle police are investigating after the body of a man was found in Steeplechase Park.

Officers do not believe the man's cause of death was criminal. Kyle Police Chief Jeff Barnett said it appears to be an isolated incident and there is not any threat to the public.

No additional information will be released until the victim's family has been notified.

