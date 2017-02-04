KVUE Super Bowl picks

The big game is Sunday evening and the KVUE News team has made our picks!

Most of us said it would be close, but the most KVUE newsroom picks went to Atlanta. Interestingly, our entire weather team picked New England!

Let us know your pick on our Facebook or Twitter. If you're right, you'll be able to use it as proof on Monday!

Terri Gruca, Anchor: Atlanta 27, New England 21

Quita Culpepper, Anchor: Atlanta 34, New England 31

Brian Maynard, Assignments: New England 43, Atlanta 42 (Last second field goal from Stephen Gostkowski)

Tim Kephart, KVUE.com – Atlanta 27, New England 23

Kirby Killough, KVUE.com – Atlanta 31, New England 27

Jay Wallis, Reporter – Atlanta 28, New England 23

Ashley Goudeau, Reporter – New England 38, Atlanta 31

Tina Shively, Reporter – Atlanta 35, New England 28

Travis Cox, Producer – Atlanta 31, New England 30

Briana Perry, Producer – Atlanta 27, New England 21

Andrew McKibbin, Producer – New England 34, Atlanta 27

Jared Plushnick, Weather – New England 45, Atlanta 3

Albert Ramon, Weather – New England 40, Atlanta 24

Nathan Gogo, Weather – New England 35, Atlanta 21

Dalton Huey. KVUE Defenders – New England 35, Atlanta 31

Erica Proffer, KVUE Defenders – Budwesier has the best commercial (hey, it’s a pick!)

Shawn Clynch, Sports – Atlanta 30, New England 27

Austin Humane Society Puppies' pick: New England

