KVUE piece about undocumented immigrants wins Edward R. Murrow award

AUSTIN - KVUE reporter Jenni Lee and photographer Dennis Thomas will take home one of the most prestigious journalism awards for their story highlighting the number of undocumented immigrant bodies discovered in a South Texas county.

Lee and Thomas were selected to win the regional Edward R. Murrow Award in the hard news category for the story titled "Border Body Farm" that aired in November 2016.

According to the Radio, Television and Digital News Association, the Murrow award has honored outstanding achievements in the electronic journalism profession for the last 46 years.

