KVUE News Number One in Austin's Key Demographic

(Photo: Ben Dongarra, KVUE)

KVUE’s TV newscasts were the most watched in Austin for viewers in the key demographic during the July rating period. The station earned the greatest number of viewers in that demographic for all newscasts combined.

According to figures from the Nielsen Corporation, which measures local television audiences across the country, viewers aged 25-54 chose KVUE during the entire Daybreak program from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., KVUE’s midday program at 11 a.m. as well as the 6 p.m. newscast.

KVUE tied in that key demographic category at 5 p.m.

Adults 25-54 is the demographic category most sought after by television advertisers.

The July rating period is one of four key rating months throughout the year, which also includes February, May and November. Nielsen measured ratings for the July rating period from June 29th to July 26th.

KVUE’s total daily average number of viewers (adults 25-54) in all newscasts for the rating period (Monday-Friday) was 57,594, followed by KTBC at 50,196, followed by KXAN at 49,871 and KEYE at 18,035.

Thanks for watching!

Source: Nielsen Local TV View, Program - Standard Analysis Report; Austin, TX July 2017 Live Same Day

© 2017 KVUE-TV