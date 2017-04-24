KVUE gets sneak peek at 365 Whole Foods store in Cedar Park

365, a Whole Foods branch, will be opening its doors Wednesday. The store aims to give customers lower prices in a more grab-and-go sort of way. (Photo: KVUE)

CEDAR PARK, TEXAS - If you live in the Cedar Park area and love Whole Foods, you won't have to drive to Austin to get it.

365, a Whole Foods branch, will be opening its doors Wednesday. The store aims to give customers lower prices in a more grab-and-go sort of way.

365 is located at The Parke shopping center near U.S. 183 in Cedar Park. It's 30,000 square-feet, and can fit in a Juiceland and an Easy Tiger bakery.

Here's what you can expect.

There will still be local and national brands there, but 40 percent of the stock is the 365 store brand, compared to the 10 percent at the regular Whole Foods Market.

You'll find more pre-packaged meals, a walk-in cooler for vegetables as well as a Taqueria. And there's a special wine and beer kiosk that helps you choose which beverage is right for you.

KVUE compared a few basic grocery items from 365 to Trader Joe’s. Here's what we found:

365

Eggs: $2.99

Organic Milk: $5.79

Organic bread: $3.99

Single apple: $1

Trader Joe's

Eggs: $3.79

Organic milk: $5.49

Organic bread: $2.99

Single apple: 79 cents

Prices are similar, but 365 offers a free rewards program which gives you 10 percent off over 100 rotating selections. Store representatives said it's about getting the Whole Foods experience on a smaller scale with a few extra features.

The Cedar Park store is one of four set to open across the country. Doors open at 9 a.m. Wednesday with a bread breaking ceremony. It's located at 5001 U.S. 183A Toll Road. Go here for more information.

