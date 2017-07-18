DAYBREAK ADVENTURES: Daybreak team takes on indoor skydiving with iFLY

As a part of Daybreak adventures week, the crew took flight -- sort of. (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - As part of KVUE Daybreak's week of adventures, the team took on indoor skydiving with iFLY.

If the thrill -- and risk -- of skydiving isn't for you, iFly might be a great alternative.

There’s almost no end to the fun you can have with indoor skydiving. Team Daybreak came in ready to try some cool flips and turns, but first we had to learn the basics.

Danny, our iFLY instructor, showed us an instructional video and went over all the hand motions with us. Yvonne was more than a little bit nervous, but she had nothing to worry about.

It was all about relaxing.

“You want to make sure you're nice and wide,” explained Danny. “You're creating surface area so the wind can catch you. If you're moving a lot, and then you're creating turns with it, more than likely you become best friends with the wall.”

After the team suited up and made sure their safety goggles were snug, it was time to fly.

“No slacking here, guys,” joked Bryan Mays. “This is for real. KVUE is a no bullcrap station!”



The first flight is one-minute long. While inside, you just get comfortable with keeping yourself afloat. The instructor helps by giving you hand signals.

After some hilarious moments, team Daybreak got to try flying higher in round two. They really got some air.

Then Danny showed us some of his slick moves. For his amazing twists and turns, iFLY turned the wind speed from 65 percent to 92 percent.

“How do you learn to do that?” asked Jay Wallis. “Do you have to know how to dance?”

“No. You learn it all in there,” Danny explained. “I cannot do any of that out here.”



Overall, it was an incredible rush. It’s something that all of us with KVUE Daybreak would highly recommend!

There’s another benefit to this activity: Kids can continue learning, even during the summer break. iFLY has a STEM program, where kids can learn about the concepts of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

Kids are split up into classes where instructors teach them about the different factors that affect terminal velocity, surface tension, speed, force and acceleration. All this, before they suit up and put their lessons into practice.

