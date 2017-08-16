Kocurek Elementary dances into a new school year

Kocurek Elementary School is back at it again with their back-to-school video featuring Meghan Trainers "Better When I'm Dancin'." (Photo: Kocurek Elementary School)

AUSTIN - Last year they couldn’t stop the feeling. This year they just felt better dancing.

After the success of a back-to-school video they created last year, Austin’s Kocurek Elementary School again decided to start the school year off with a bang by upping the ante with a little bit more production and added technology -- a drone.

The video begins with a nod to last year’s featured song, “CAN’T STOP THE FEELING!” by Justin Timberlake, and quickly transitions into this year’s song, “Better When I’m Dancin’” by Meghan Trainor. Kocurek Elementary’s full staff can be seen in costume dancing across the school -- even on library shelves on the roof. They also dance around using hula hoops, scooters, and close things off by jumping in the pool

“The kids have been anticipating this year’s video and parents have already been calling asking when it’s going to be released,” said Principal Heather Scholl.

She said the full staff of about 60 people was involved -- from teachers to custodial staff to administration -- to make it clear they all believed in a similar message.

“We just wanted to put something positive out there,” Scholl said. “We wanted to make coming back to school a positive experience and to show the kids we’re really excited to come back.”

She added that though it has already been posted online, school staff will unveil the video at Meet the Teacher night on Friday and will play it for the kids on the first day of school on Monday.

Scholl sent a special thanks to Brian VandeWalle, or “Mr. Van,” for talking all the time to put the video together.

