Kids on the autism spectrum hit the dance floor

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Saturday was a night to remember for about 20 kids.

Spark Learning hosted a prom night on Saturday for kids on the spectrum of autism.

“A lot of these kids don’t get a lot of social opportunities,” said Allison Lozes, a behavioral therapist with Spark Learning.

Those running the event said it gave the teens a safe environment to enjoy a night of fun.

“Be typical teenagers, dance and eat pizza, and just have a really good time,” said Erin Roe, a behavioral therapist with Spark Learning. “And then we wanted them to make new friends, and I think this is a really good opportunity for them to make new friends and socialize.”

One fifth-grader said it was her first dance, and she was excited to hit the dance floor.

“We’re having a dance party,” she said, with a big “woohoo!” at the end.

© 2018 KVUE-TV