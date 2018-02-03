KVUE
Kids on the autism spectrum hit the dance floor

Do you remember getting ready for prom? All the butterflies. the nerves. For some kids who have autism, school dances can be too overwhelming. So tonight, they had a prom of their own.

Molly Oak, KVUE 11:19 PM. CST February 03, 2018

AUSTIN - Saturday was a night to remember for about 20 kids.

Spark Learning hosted a prom night on Saturday for kids on the spectrum of autism.

“A lot of these kids don’t get a lot of social opportunities,” said Allison Lozes, a behavioral therapist with Spark Learning.

Those running the event said it gave the teens a safe environment to enjoy a night of fun.

“Be typical teenagers, dance and eat pizza, and just have a really good time,” said Erin Roe, a behavioral therapist with Spark Learning. “And then we wanted them to make new friends, and I think this is a really good opportunity for them to make new friends and socialize.”

One fifth-grader said it was her first dance, and she was excited to hit the dance floor.

“We’re having a dance party,” she said, with a big “woohoo!” at the end.

