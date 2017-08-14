Kerbey Lane donates 18,669 meals through ‘Hot Cakes for Hunger'

Kerbey Lane announced Monday that it donated 18,669 meals through its "Hot Cakes for Hunger" campaign in 2017. (Photo: Kerbey Lane)

AUSTIN - As part of its “Hot Cakes for Hunger” drive benefiting Central Texas Food Bank, Kerbey Lane announced Monday that it donated a total of 18,669 meals through the campaign.

During the event, which took place at all seven locations from July 16 through 29, Kerbey Lane said it donated all proceeds from its specialty pancakes and an additional 824 pounds of pancake mix to CTFB. It also presented the food bank with a check from the proceeds and helped sort about 6,700 pounds of food during a team-building volunteer day at CTFB earlier this month.

Kerbey Lane has been a longtime supporter of the CTFB, formerly known as Capital Area Food Bank of Texas, and has participated in events benefiting the bank since 2010. Last year, Kerbey Lane said its donations provided 11,948 meals for Central Texans in need.

“We’re thrilled to continue our support for the Central Texas Food Bank, and to have provided more than 18,000 meals to Central Texans in need through this year’s Hot Cakes for Hunger campaign,” said Amanda Kuda, director of marketing at Kerbey Lane, in a press release. “We focus our support for CTFB in July and August each year because volunteers and donations are most needed during the food bank’s busy summer months when children don’t have access to free or reduced-price school lunches and electricity bills are high.”

© 2017 KUSA-TV