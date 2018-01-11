Kendra Scott, Habitat for Humanity team up to build playhouses for children in need

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Austin-based company Kendra Scott and Habitat for Humanity Austin are partnering to bring more playhouses into the city. Thursday afternoon more than 50 Kendra Scott employees started building them at ZACH Theater.

The playhouses will be given to local families in need, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas and Dell Children's Hospital. Employees said these playhouses will give the kids an opportunity to have some fun while getting some exercise, something every kid needs.

"Anything you can do for kids to bring a little smile to their face is something fun, and what better to do then a perfect cute Kendra Scott playhouse," Kendra Scott Employee Sheena Wilde said. "Getting fresh air and running around with each other is what we need to be able to do with our youth, so this gives them that opportunity."

While the playhouses were being built, volunteers also created custom jewelry that will be donated to the nonprofits.

As Kendra Scott continues to grow, the company leads with three core values: family, fashion and philanthropy.

