Keeping things smooth for the Texas Stars

CEDAR PARK - Ice hockey is a fast-paced game with fog horns and a few disagreements, but between the 20-minute periods Bill White slows things down and smooths the ice.

"Once you’re on the ice it’s a feeling you’ve never experienced," said White, a veteran Zamboni driver.

White has nearly 30 years of Zamboni driving experience, with his first experience in Santa Monica, California.

"It was all the emotions of tingle of the excitement to actually feeling like I was going to throw up because I was so nervous," White said.

Operating a Zamboni may look easy, but laying down quality ice on the rink is rather complex.

"The Zamboni is comprised which takes all the snow accumulated and brought up through a conveyor system… dual water system," explained White. The water is sprayed out at nearly 165 degrees, which quickly cools to create that hard, fast ice the Stars use in each period.

After imparting his knowledge on KVUE’s Shawn Clynch, White let him take a Zamboni for a spin. Tap the video above for the full story.

