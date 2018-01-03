Keep Austin Beautiful hosts 6th annual holiday cleanup on Highway 360

AUSTIN - The decorated trees on Highway 360 are a delight to look at during the festive season, but when the new year comes around they can be a pain to take down.

Nonprofit organization Keep Austin Beautiful (KAB) is offering some relief with their 6th Annual Highway 360 Post-Holiday Cleanup on Saturday to bring together the Austin community, as well as to keep our city clean and the trees healthy. According to their Facebook event page, the organization is worried about the festive accessories that pose a threat to wildlife and the nearby Bull Creek, as some of the items can come loose and wash into the water.

The cleanup will take place in various locations along Highway 360 from 9 to 11 a.m. Volunteers will start the day by meeting at 8:30 a.m. in the vacant lot in front of the Canyon Springs Apartment Complex. Volunteers will then travel together to select spots along the highway.

As added encouragement to volunteer, the organization is treating participants to toasty treats from Texas Coffee Traders, Tiff's Treats, and post-cleanup refueling from I Fratelli Pizza.

KAB reminds volunteers to pull as far off the shoulder as possible, always use your hazard lights, and be wary of cyclists. KAB will provide all cleanup supplies, and encourages volunteers to dress for the weather, wear closed-toe shoes, brightly colored clothing, and to bring a reusable water bottle.

Register to volunteer here.

