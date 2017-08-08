Kansas double murder suspect arrested in Hutto

(Photo: Newton KS Police)

A Hutto police supervisor helped the Taylor Police Department catch the suspect in the murder of a Kansas woman and her daughter Tuesday evening.

According to a post on the Hutto Police Department Facebook page, the suspect was running from officers when the Hutto PD supervisor spiked the suspect's vehicle. The suspect continued driving and lost control of his vehicle near Christian Brothers Automotive, located on US 79. He was arrested just before 5:30 p.m.

The Newton Police Department in Kansas identified the suspect as 19-year-old Keith Lane Hawkins. He is wanted for the murder of Alyssa Runyon, 24, and her daughter Zaylynn Paz, 4, in Newton, Kansas Tuesday morning.

Newton PD said Hawkins was driving Runyon's vehicle to a family member's home in the area.

© 2017 KVUE-TV