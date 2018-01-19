Kaepernick close to completion of $1 million pledge that began with anthem protest

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 05: Colin Kaepernick receives the SI Muhammad Ali Legacy Award during SPORTS ILLUSTRATED 2017 Sportsperson of the Year Show on Dec. 5, 2017. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated) (Photo: Slaven Vlasic, 2017 Getty Images)

First came kneeling. Then a $1 million promise.

In 2016, after facing backlash for kneeling during the national anthem — something he said he did to protest social injustice in the U.S. — Colin Kaepernick said he planned to donate $1 million to groups that help people affected by the issues he is trying to spotlight — such as racial inequality and police brutality.

After donating to 31 different charities and organizations, Kaepernick is on the cusp of completing his goal.

On Tuesday, Jan. 16, a day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback announced a date on his Instagram account for his final $100,000 donation to complete the $1 million total.

The following day, Kaepernick announced on Twitter he's donating the last $100,000 over the next 10 days, with the first $10,000 going to De-Bug, an advocacy group in San Jose working toward jail reform.

My brother Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 has generously decided to match my donation of $10,000, with $10,000 of his own, making the total donation to De-Bug $20,000!!! My brother Kevin, you are truly a champion on, and off the court. #MillionDollarPledge #10for10 https://t.co/aK6dKa5Boa pic.twitter.com/He41wgChCF — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 17, 2018

Golden State Warrior forward Kevin Durant matched Kaepernick's $10,000 donation.

You can see a list of organizations that have benefited from Kaepernick's $1 million pledge at his website.

