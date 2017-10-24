K9 Lobos sniffs out nearly 50 pounds of weed in traffic stop

FAYETTE COUNTY - Sgt. Randy Thumann and his trusty canine partner Lobos are back at it again with another drug bust.

On Oct. 23 at 11:30 a.m. Thumann conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 10 on a black 2016 Chrysler Van for a traffic violation. The sheriff's office said Thumann was suspicious of the driver transporting illegal narcotics when Lobos alerted him to the sliding door of the van. Lobos then went to the storage area on the floor of the van which revealed 48.7 lbs of marijuana.

Michael Jiminez, 20, and Alex Efrain, 21, were arrested for possession of marijuana and transported to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.

© 2017 KVUE-TV