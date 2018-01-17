Jury finds Austin police officer used excessive force in November 2015 incident

It's a video Jeremy King wishes he could forget, but two years later it’s something he continues to relive.

A jury reached a verdict last week and found one of the officers, Gustave Gallenkamp, did use excessive force on King back in November of 2015.

King spoke to KVUE from his home in San Antonio.

“The biggest outcome was going to be showing people that they can stand up for what they believe is wrong,” King said.

Cell phone video of several Austin police officers arresting King along with two of his friends on Sixth Street for jaywalking went viral on social media.

Austin police said King and his two friends were crossing Sixth Street at Red River against a "Do Not Walk" sign. Police said King heard the officers instructions not to cross but proceeded to go and encouraged his friends to go with him.

“The fact that the excessive force claim stuck and that there was an officer who was found liable for that, I felt like that was a big win and in my eyes I feel like I was selectively enforced,” King said.

King, along with his attorney, held a news conference months after the incident detailing his account of what happened.

The jury determined the officer did not racially profile King, and because one of the officers is protected from liability for civil damage, King will not get a settlement. But, for him it's not about the money.

He hopes his case will start a dialogue about community policing.

“If we don't really get a grasp on it now, we are going to have more than just viral videos. We can really end up in something that could turn into something we all don't want,” King said.

