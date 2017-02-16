Judge halts Austin's second attempt at buying police body cameras

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - MARCH 2: A West Valley City police officer shows off a newly-deployed body camera attached to his shirt collar on March 2, 2015 in West Valley City, Utah. West Valley City Police Department has issued 190 Taser Axon Flex body cameras for all it's sworn officers to wear starting today. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

AUSTIN - The City of Austin must once again put a hold on police body cameras after a second attempt at purchasing them got tied up in court.

Austin city councilors sought to consider a contract for body cameras during their regular meeting Thursday. That contract would have been a new contract with Taser Industries and done through a cooperative known as the “Buy Board.” When purchased through a cooperative, a bidding process is not required.

But Utility, a competitor and second-place bidder, challenged this contract as well, filing an emergency injunction. A judge agreed to halt the cooperative contract pending review, accusing the city of seeking a “run around” from the original contract awarded to Taser that’s currently in litigation.

After the first bidding process for police body cameras in early 2016, city councilors awarded a five-year, $17 million contract to Taser: $12 million for about 2,100 body cameras and $5 million for iPhones.

Utility’s bid came in at $9 million -- not including an iPhone component. After its bid failed in favor of Taser, Utility filed a protest, which the city denied in June. Utility then filed a motion for rehearing and a second protest, both of which the city denied. In July, Utility sued, claiming the city did not require Taser to comply with bidding rules. A judge has agreed to hear the case but none of the parties involved could confirm to KVUE a set court date.

In the meantime, city leaders decided to try a different path forward through the cooperative “Buy Board” that would allow them to legally purchase about a 700-750 police body cameras from Taser for about $4 million. The one-year contract would have been in addition to the original one.

Councilors decided to try this process in part because the city is in jeopardy of losing funding. The state awarded Austin a $750,000 grant for police body cameras that goes away if not used by the end of 2017.

Another hearing on the cooperative contract is set for Thursday, Feb. 23.

Utility is also in the midst of a lawsuit with the city of Atlanta over its bidding process for body cameras.

