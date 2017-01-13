Judge dismisses main civil lawsuit in 2014 SXSW crash

AUSTIN - A Travis County judge has dismissed the main lawsuit stemming from the 2014 South by Southwest crash that killed four people and injured more than 20 others.

Several civil lawsuits have been filed since the crash, and the decision by Judge Karin Crump on Friday involves the biggest of the suits, brought by six victims and their families. The lawsuit claimed the city of Austin and SXSW organizers did not do enough to protect them before Rashad Owens drove into a crowd. Crump dismissed the suits in response to a motion for a summary judgment filed by the defendants and did not give any other explanation for her decision.

Around 12:30 a.m. March 13, 2014, Owens tried to flee from police officers who were trying to stop him for driving without his headlights on. Owens sped through a gas station and drove the wrong way down a one-way street, crashing through barricades and speeding north on Red River Street, which at the time was crowded with festival goers waiting in line to get into some of the nightclubs.

Witnesses later recalled seeing bodies flying over Owens’ car as is clipped pedestrians and continuing up the street. The crash killed Jamie West, 27, Steven Craenmeh 35, Deandre Tatum, 18, and Sandy Le, 26.

Owens was found guilty in November 2015 of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman have reached out to attorneys representing the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, but have not heard back as of 4 p.m. Friday.

In October, Federal Judge Lee Yeakel dismissed a civil lawsuit against the festival and traffic planners.

