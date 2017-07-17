Joe Biden's ‘American Promise Tour' to stop in Austin

AUSTIN - Former Vice President Joe Biden will be heading to Central Texas this fall when his ‘American Promise Tour’ makes a stop at the Paramount Theater in Austin.

Later this year, Biden will be traveling the nation to promote the tour, which is being described as a series of conversations to connect friends and neighbors around the topics that matter most. Biden is expected to reveal the big political moments of his career, his life-altering choices and the key traits that have helped him persevere through challenges.

He is scheduled to speak at the Paramount on Friday, Dec. 8. Pre-sale tickets go on sale on July 18 while general sale begins on July 28. Tickets will be sold for $50, $70, $90 and $325 for VIP. Doors for the event are at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Each ticket will include a copy of Joe Biden’s forthcoming memoir, “Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose."

© 2017 KVUE-TV