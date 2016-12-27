Jedis to meet at Alamo Drafthouse for Carrie Fisher lightsaber vigil

ANAHEIM, CA - APRIL 16: Actress Carrie Fisher speaks onstage during Star Wars Celebration 2015 on April 16, 2015 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez, 2015 Getty Images)

AUSTIN - Austin Star Wars fans lost their beloved Princess Leia Tuesday afternoon after actress Carrie Fisher died days after having a heart attack.

But before Fisher can become one with the cosmic force, Jedis of all ages, as well as Wookies, Bounty Hunters, Ewoks, and Stormtroopers plan to meet at the Alamo Drafthouse on South Lamar to say goodbye to the princess one last time.

According to the Drafthouse's website, Wednesday, Dec. 28 all attendees will meet outside the building at 6:30 p.m., dressed to the nines in Star Wars costumes. Lightsabers are encouraged, but if you don't have one, organizers say flashlights and glow sticks work just fine.

Alamo Drafthouse said they would post all updates about the event on their social media pages. Go here for more information.

