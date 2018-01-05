January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month in Texas, proclaims Gov. Abbott

TEXAS - On Friday, Governor Greg Abbott proclaimed January 2018 as Human Trafficking Prevention Month in Texas. He is encouraging Texans to educate themselves about the risks and indicators of human trafficking and to help end these gruesome crimes.

"The State of Texas will not tolerate the inhumane practice of human trafficking," said Governor Abbott. “We provide serious penalties for human traffickers, and we continuously look for ways to better serve the victim.”

The governor’s office wants Texas to remember that human trafficking isn’t just happening in a more remote part of the world, but right here in the United States. He also reminds us that human trafficking often involves children who’ve become commodities to predators for their sexual pleasure and for profit.

“I thank our state’s service providers, law enforcement officers and prosecutors for their dedication to combating this terrible crime," the governor said. "I especially want to express my gratitude for the incredible survivors who are sharing their voices and their stories to help others; their grit and resilience is a testament to the Texas spirit and a constant inspiration to us all.”

Read the full proclamation here.

If you or anyone you know is evolved in human trafficking, please contact your local authorities or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 512-472-8477.

© 2018 KVUE-TV