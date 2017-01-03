Is it a cold or cedar fever? Here's the best answer you'll get

Allergies. (Photo: Martin Prescott/Getty Images, (c) Martin Prescott)

Cedar allergies are here.

And if you're a native Texan, you know it sucks. If you're not from Texas originally, you're probably wondering if you're suffering from a cold or from this thing called "Cedar Fever."

We talked to Doctor Hetu Parekh with Austin Family Allergy and Asthma to clear up the difference between Cedar allergy symptoms and symptoms that come with a cold:

The difference between the two is not very clear, but Parekh said those suffering from Cedar Fever do not have a fever, despite the name. If a person does have a fever, it's most likely due to a viral infection. And he said Cedar Fever does not cause the severe body aches that come with the flu.

Cedar Fever causes redness, watery and burning eyes, a runny nose, sneezing, congestion and sinus pressure. Clearly, some of those symptoms overlap with symptoms common with the cold.

So what do you do when you know you're suffering from Cedar Fever?