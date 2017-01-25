Is building a border wall feasible?

(Photo: Getty Images)

President Donald Trump is making moves to tighten the nation's immigration policies. We could see the construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall, but is this project as simple as just building a wall?

Fred Burton, Security Expert with Stratfor in Austin, says the Trump Administration has a lot of moving parts to consider.

"When you're looking at the border wall, you're looking at geography, you're looking at politics, you're looking at very unique kind of land problems such as mountains and harsh terrain," Burton said.

Nearly half of the Mexican border in California, Arizona and New Mexico has some kind of barrier. But Texas, which claims more than 1,200 miles of borderland, only has about 115 miles of fence.

The early estimates right now are between $15 and $25 billion to build the wall.Trump has repeatedly said that he will make Mexico pay for the construction of the wall. But how will this wall be defined? Burton says the question still remains.

"Is this something that in most people's minds is the Great Wall of China or is this a virtual wall comprised of technology enhancements, perhaps drones, is this a manpower wall with customs and border patrol agents staged and staggered," Burton said.

Burton feels only time will tell if it will actually help immigration.

"Any wall or structure that you build you usually can find bad guys that can go around it, over it under it, through it, or work with corrupt individuals to bypass the systems that are put in place," Burton said.

Mexican officials say the country will not pay for the project.



