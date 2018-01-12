Iron Chef-style competition raises money for Human Trafficking Awareness Month

Hope Appetit (Photo: Hope Appetit)

AUSTIN - Four Austin chefs are competing to raise money for Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

The Refuge for Domestic Minor Sex Trafficking (DMST) hosts their first annual, Hope Appẻtit Gala on Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. at the W Hotel in Downtown Austin. The Refuge is a facility that provides treatment, trauma information and acts as a long-term restoration shelter for girls and young adults up to the age of 19 who were exploited through sex trafficking.

The gala will showcase an "Iron-Chef" culinary showdown, to inspire hope and healing for survivors of DMST. The showdown will feature four Austin chefs: Chef Tyson Cole, Chef Jack Allen, Chef Jim Tripi and Chef Casey Wilcox.

The gala will also provide guests a VIP mixology competition, dinner provided by the W Austin Hotels and a live auction while raising money for The Refuge.

First Lady Cecilia Abbott will give the opening remarks to kick off the event.

Hope Appẻtit is sold out, however, KVUE plans to steam the entire event live on KVUE's Facebook page.

For more information, go here.

