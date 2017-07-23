Ford, highway officials to resume investigation into carbon monoxide leaks in APD cars Monday

Austin police squad car.

AUSTIN - Investigators will take new steps Monday to try to find out what caused carbon monoxide to leak into dozens of patrol SUVs for the Austin Police Department, KVUE and Austin American-Statesman reporter Tony Plohetski learned Sunday.

City officials said for the second time in recent months, representatives from both Ford Motor Company and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will be on the ground attempting to solve this mystery.

This announcement comes after another officer was treated and released for possible carbon monoxide exposure.

Officials told Plohetski investigators will attempt to answer the question on whether the problem is due to manufacturing, or if officials in Austin -- which has become a national epicenter of this issue -- are altering the cars to cause the leaks.

They're also going to discuss whether it's safe to keep the fleet of about 400 cars on the street or if they should be left alone until the issue can be resolved.

Dash camera video shows the first incident involving an alleged carbon monoxide leak in an Austin police car during March 2017. Officer Sergeant Zachary LaHood was treated for carbon monoxide exposure and remains off of the force and on medical leave. Officials

Since then, the city has reported more than 40 instances in which they think carbon monoxide leaked into a car.

Ford said they have found nothing that would cause the issue. And the city -- which installs equipment such as dash cameras and computers -- says it also can't figure out the problem either.

Ford released the following statement Sunday night:

"A member of Ford's safety and engineering team will be allowed to visually inspect the police interceptor utilities at Austin PD this week... and we are visiting Austin again to continue our investigation into this matter."

RELATED |

© 2017 KVUE-TV