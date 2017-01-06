Austin's first mobile meditation studio makes debut

Mindfulness is becoming a fast-growing trend in the workplace. It involves activities like yoga and meditation, which can improve employee well-being and productivity.

Here in Austin, the first-of-its-kind meditation center is bringing a new spin on mindfulness.

Stacey Thrash was thinking of food trucks one day and thought, ‘How about a mobile meditation center, instead?’

She founded the Peace Box, which can seat up to eight people indoors and has an upper deck for outdoor meditation.

"It can be brought to different locations, both to the community, and it can be brought to the workplace,” she said.

The Peace Box will offer training and guided meditations January 7 at its grand opening from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Click here to learn more.

During the grand opening, instead of a New Year's resolution, you can make your New Year's intentions.

"If my intention is to laugh, to laugh more, I would put laughter on the intention on this magnet, so we're going to pin it to the Peace Box,” Thrash explained.

Mindfulness in the workplace is something corporations are already incorporating.

"Bringing mindfulness to work is really helping organizations in many different ways to positively impact their bottom-line profitability, what we're seeing is enhanced employee well-being is leading to increased productivity as well as lower healthcare costs,” said Laurel Geise, Geise Group CEO. "Google, we have Aetna, we have SAP."

Thrash said she hopes to change lives, one mind at a time.

"My goal in the short term is to get more people meditating, to do this practice that brings them more peace in their lives, and then, long-term, I would like to spread the Peace Box all over the place,” she said.

KVUE News also talked to avid meditators whose quality of life has improved thanks to learning about mindfulness.

"I was actually diagnosed with breast cancer, and that's where I was able to realize the true benefits of meditation,” said Paige Davis, Breast Cancer Survivor, "I'm a much more happier person, and I'm more fulfilled in my life."

