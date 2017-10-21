(Photo: Twitter Screenshot)

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - It didn't take long for speculation to begin after word got out that there would be a special guest at the “Deep From the Heart: The One America Appeal,” concert. And after an alleged sound check performance, rumors flew even faster.

According to several Tweets, event goers in College Station, Texas, have reason to believe Lady Gaga is the secret guest for the show, a benefit raising money for hurricane relief.

Gaga will be performing 3 songs tonight at #OneAmericaAppeal. She's currently sound-checking Million Reasons and The Edge of Glory #ladygaga pic.twitter.com/mBcrzf3zLQ — _divinityofmusic2.0_ (@Popmusic4E) October 21, 2017

Twitter users were quick to provide photo and video after the alleged soundcheck of Gaga sitting at her piano giving a tease to hits like "Million Reasons" and "The Edge of Glory."

Only time will tell after the concert's 7 p.m. kickoff.

"Deep From the Heart: The One America Appeal," a benefit show featuring acts like ALABAMA, Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen, as well as all five living former U.S. presidents, is taking place at Texas A&M University.

© 2017 KVUE-TV