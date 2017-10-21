KVUE
Internet rumors suggest Lady Gaga is "Deep From the Heart" special guest

KVUE 8:29 PM. CDT October 21, 2017

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - It didn't take long for speculation to begin after word got out that there would be a special guest at the  “Deep From the Heart: The One America Appeal,” concert. And after an alleged sound check performance, rumors flew even faster.

According to several Tweets, event goers in College Station, Texas, have reason to believe Lady Gaga is the secret guest for the show, a benefit raising money for hurricane relief.

 

 

 

 

 

Twitter users were quick to provide photo and video after the alleged soundcheck of Gaga sitting at her piano giving a tease to hits like "Million Reasons" and "The Edge of Glory."

Only time will tell after the concert's 7 p.m. kickoff.

"Deep From the Heart: The One America Appeal," a benefit show featuring acts like ALABAMA, Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen, as well as all five living former U.S. presidents, is taking place at Texas A&M University.

