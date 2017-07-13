Innovative childcare co-working space opening in South Austin

A rendering of what The Hive will look like. (Photo: Shelly Weiser)

A working mom in Austin is creating a business you can’t find anywhere else in the city. It’s called The Hive, a place for co-working and daycare all under one roof.

It’s also a place you can relax and enjoy a cup of coffee or glass of wine while your kids are safely playing in the next room.

The idea came to Shelly Weiser while she was working as a graphic designer while taking care of her two young kids at home.

She needed the time to work and do conference calls but didn’t want to put her kids in full-time daycare.

So she came up with the idea of The Hive.

"Basically a hub for parents to meet all of their needs in one,” Weiser explains.

In the soon-to-be renovated home on Old Manchaca in South Austin, you will find a large room with couches and desks to work or socialize.

A food truck outside will serve snacks, coffee and wine.

In the 400 square foot converted garage there will be centralized air-conditioning and a one-way mirror for parents to watch their children play with qualified childcare providers.

The Hive can hold up to 20 children at a time, Weiser says, and you do not have to sign up in advance as long as there is space.

You must stay on site, and like a gym, you must take your own child to the restroom. However, you can leave them in the room to play for several hours while you relax with friends in the lounge area or catch up on work.

There will even be a closed conference room you can reserve for meetings, events and conference calls.

Weiser plans on converting another bedroom in the house into a room for new moms to breastfeed while they work or socialize.

She’s even got plans for an art class for adults, activities for kids and craft beer and NCAA bracket parties for dads to enjoy.

In the future, Weiser hopes they can host events like exercise classes for moms while the kids are in the daycare, as well as a mobile mani/pedi truck on the site and a courier service to run your errands while you relax or work at The Hive.

And it’s not just for parents.

“It's open for anybody, please come and enjoy coffee and wine if you have kids or don't have kids,” said Weiser.

Childcare pricing is not firm yet, however, Weiser says they estimate it will be between $8 and $10 an hour.

They will be open this Fall, Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. or later depending on demand.

Right now, Weiser is trying to raise funds for the remodel. If you would like to participate, click here.

