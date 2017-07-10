Inmate found dead in Travis County Jail

Eloy Villanueva. (Photo: TCSO)

TRAVIS COUNTY - The day after a man was booked in the Travis County Jail for obstruction, criminal trespass and public intoxication, the 43-year-old was found dead in his cell, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

According to TCSO, a corrections officer was performing a visual check at the jail when Eloy Villanueva was found unresponsive in his cell at 12 p.m. Sunday. CPR was performed and medics arrived 11 minutes later. He was pronounced dead at 12:51 p.m.

As part of routine protocols, the sheriff's office homicide unit and internal affairs responded and the Texas Rangers will investigate.

