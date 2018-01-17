KVUE
Close

Injuries reported after 18-wheeler collides with pickup truck in WilCo

Chelsea Cunningham, KVUE 12:33 PM. CST January 17, 2018

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TEXAS - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office responded to a collision between an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck at the intersection of Ronald Reagan and Williams Drive Wednesday.

Officials said they received the crash report at 11:31 a.m.

Deputies have not said if there were any fatalities in the crash but could confirm that there were injuries.

KVUE has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this page as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KVUE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories