Injuries reported after 18-wheeler collides with pickup truck in WilCo

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TEXAS - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office responded to a collision between an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck at the intersection of Ronald Reagan and Williams Drive Wednesday.
Officials said they received the crash report at 11:31 a.m.
Deputies have not said if there were any fatalities in the crash but could confirm that there were injuries.
KVUE has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this page as more information becomes available.
