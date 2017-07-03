Injured SAPD Officer Cavazos' condition upgraded to 'good'

Julio Cavazos' condition continues to improve. (Photo: SAPD, Custom)

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio Police Department officer who was shot last week near San Antonio College is continuing to improve.

Officer Julio Cavazos' condition was upgraded to "good" condition Monday, after he was upgraded to fair condition over the weekend. He remains hospitalized at San Antonio Military Medical Center.

Meanwhile, funeral services are being finalized for Cavazos' partner, SAPD Officer Miguel Moreno.

If you would like to donate to Moreno's memorial fund, click here.

Police said its the community's support getting them through yet another tragic event.

"It's nothing but love we feel from this community and that's what makes us want to go out and do our jobs even better," said Douglas Greene, spokesperson for SAPD.

% INLINE %

San Antonio has showered the San Antonio Police with flowers, gifts and encouragement as the department mourns the loss of Officer Miguel Moreno.

Moreno died Friday after he and Officer Julio Cavazos were shot Thursday while investigating car burglaries near San Antonio College.

The shooter, Andrew Bice, shot and killed himself.

Police Chief William McManus tells us has reviewed body camera footage from the shooting.

"That was probably the toughest video I've watched in my career," said Chief William McManus

A witness with Bice, William Lawson, was arrested over the weekend for illegally having a handgun and heroin.

Bice, who worked at a car wash in Louisiana, had a lengthy criminal history and told relatives he was determined to not go back to jail.

But his violence hasn't stopped good from occurring.

This weekend people flooded SAPD's Central substation with gifts for Officer Cavazos' daughter who turned 6, while her Dad recovered in the hospital.

"It's not just the police department, it's not just the fire department, it's not just the citizens, we're all together as one in this and that's how we're going to get through this," said Greene.

If you're interested in donating, the San Antonio Police Officers Association created the Miguel Moreno Memorial Account at Generations Federal Credit Union.

You can also give to the 100 Club of San Antonio, which provides scholarships to the surviving children of those killed in the line of duty.

© 2017 KENS-TV