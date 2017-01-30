In State of the State address, Abbott to fill in some blanks

DALLAS, TX - JULY 08: Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks at Dallas's City Hall. (Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

TEXAS - Gov. Greg Abbott will finally get his turn Tuesday to crystallize his agenda for the 85th legislative session, adding some clarity to the already spirited jockeying over what issues deserve the most attention from the state's leaders.

Abbott's State of the State address, set for 11 a.m. in the House chamber, comes as the state's two other top leaders — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Joe Straus — have already made clear what they are focusing on this session amid a tight fiscal picture and a newly installed GOP president in Washington. That is especially true of Patrick, who has marked 25 bills as priorities for the session — and who dictated much of the discussion throughout Texas leading up to it.

Abbott has been tight-lipped about the speech, including the quantity and content of the emergency items he will implore lawmakers to start working on immediately. He has been working on the address for months and hunkered down to finalize it after returning to Austin from President Donald Trump's inauguration last weekend.

Abbott is not expected to take a new position on what could end up being the most controversial legislation of the session: the so-called "bathroom bill" that Patrick has championed. Abbott has taken a largely neutral stance on the legislation, saying it involves legitimate concerns held by many Texans but declining to say whether he is for or against the bill. That is despite a pointed comment from Straus earlier this month that Abbott's stance on the bill could make a "big difference."

Abbott's legislative priorities are far from entirely unknown. He wants lawmakers to pass resolutions calling for a convention of states to amend the U.S. Constitution, part of a high-profile crusade he began a year ago. He wants legislators to revisit ethics reform, which collapsed last session despite Abbott naming it an emergency item. And he wants the Legislature to fix the state's troubled child protective services system, an area where he as unambiguous allies in Patrick and Straus.

In recent days, another Abbott priority has gotten heightened attention: outlawing so-called "sanctuary cities" — places where local officials do not fully enforce federal immigration laws. The governor's ongoing showdown with Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez over her department's new "sanctuary" policy has provided a dramatic pretext to Tuesday's speech, which was already expected to prominently feature the issue.

A Senate hearing is set for Monday on a sanctuary cities bill, and Patrick has said his members are chomping at the bit to move it toward Abbott's desk.

"I don’t know what the emergency items are, but we’re going to be ready," Patrick told a San Antonio radio station Thursday. "If it’s an emergency item on Tuesday in the governor’s State of the State, we’ll have that bill passed over to the House within a week after that."

Another issue Abbott is expected to treat with urgency is the state's child welfare system, which a federal judge said in a 2015 ruling violated kids' civil rights. Abbott and other state leaders got a decisive start in October, when they ordered the Department of Family and Protective Services to increase efforts to protect endangered foster children and reduce the backlog of kids waiting for homes.

Heading into Tuesday, there is still more pressure for Abbott to act on the issue. At least two fellow Republicans, state Sen. Charles Schwertner of Georgetown and state Rep. Jeff Leach of Plano, have asked the governor to make CPS reform an emergency item.

