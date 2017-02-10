Immigration officer injured during arrest Friday morning

Police lights. (Photo: Getty Images)

AUSTIN - Authorities are responding after an immigration officer was injured during an arrest Friday morning.

According to Austin police, an individual was being arrested by the immigration officer when there was a scuffle that injured the officer. KVUE's Tony Plohetski said the officers was not seriously injured. The incident happened at 13642 U.S. 183 just north of Anderson Mill Road.

Austin police said additional resources were called for "crowd control" after the person's family members got upset.

Police could not confirm which agency the officer is with.

This is a developing story that will update as more information becomes available. We have a crew on the way.

