Immigration clinic held for AISD teachers and staff

AUSTIN - The first of several immigration training sessions for teachers, counselors and other school staff members started on Saturday morning at Becker Elementary School in South Austin.

Organizers said only 50 people signed up but more than 100 employees showed up to the free event.

Immigration specialists talked about what educators can do to help protect students in light of recent ICE raids. They handed out packages of information that talked about family and students rights, the importance of creating a family immigration emergency plan, what to do if ICE comes to your door as well as identifying resources in the community families can reach out to for help.

Education Austin, the labor group that represents Austin school district employees, put on the seminar. Organizers said teachers are always the first line of defense for students so training educators just makes sense.

The group's president, Ken Zarifis, said there has been a lot of fear in school this past week.

"I had a former student who's now a teacher in the district and she posted on Facebook, one of my students came to school today and said I don't know if my dad is going to be at home when I go home today. That's terrifying. No four or five year old should ever think when they go to school, where they are supposed to be safe, that upon their return home, one of their parents may not be there," said Zarifis.

Organizers requested that media do not release the types of questions that were asked at the clinic.

Education Austin plans to hold two more immigration clinics, one on February 25 at Akins High School and another on March 11 at Dobie Middle School.

'Know Your Rights' handout by kvuenews on Scribd

