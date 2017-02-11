Immigration advocacy group overwhelmed with flood of calls

Recent ICE actions have kept immigration advocates in Austin very busy.

Grassroots Leadership, a national immigration advocacy group based in Texas, is rallying behind the people affected by ICE's recent actions as well as anyone else who is concerned.

About 20 of the organization's members are operating a hotline that's been set up for community members concerned about ICE actions in Austin.

Immigration Programs Director Christina Parker said many of the callers are confused because of the lack of clarity on who's being targeted.

"Grassroots Leadership is trying to get information out to the community that's at risk for being picked up so they can protect themselves," Parker said.

Parker said her organization has received more than 750 calls and texts since Thursday.

"We tell people ICE can't enter your home without a warrant," Parker said. "They can't come in unless you let them, so don't open a door. Don't sign anything. Don't give anyone your name. We're trying to set them up with attorneys who are standing by to help out families who find themselves in this situation."

Despite ICE's recent statement to KVUE saying the agency does not conduct random sweeps and that all operations are based on investigative leads, from Parker's point of view, the recent ICE actions in Austin are an attack on the immigrant community in Austin.

"It's basically revenge for the fact that voters and folks who live in this country asked for better policies from our local leaders," Parker said.

Grassroots Leadership members said the organization is always looking for volunteers. If you're interested, click here.

