iHeartMedia Austin announces new radio station: ALT 97.5

ALT 97.5 (Photo: iheartmedia, KVUE)

AUSTIN - Effective immediately, a new radio station is hitting the Austin-area airwaves -- ALT 97.5.

iHeartMedia Austin announced the debut of ALT 97.5, "The New Alternative," on Friday. The new station will feature a variety of Alternative artists including, The Foo Fighters, Imagine Dragons, Weezer, Muse and more.

The station is launching with 5,000 songs, commercial free.

ALT 97.5 will feature "The Woody Show” from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., Wendy Rollins from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Klinger from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Mike Jones from 7 p.m. until midnight.

“We’re thrilled to bring ALT 97.5 to the Austin airwaves,” said Brian Gann, regional senior vice president of programming for iHeartMedia Austin and San Antonio. “We know this format will resonate with our listeners, and we are beyond happy to show Austin the New Alternative, ALT 97.5.”

For more information, please visit iHeartMedia.com.

© 2018 KVUE-TV