Icy weather Sunday for Hill Country

It's the winter that just won't quit.

Yet again, another chance for some wintry weather around parts of Central Texas. This time, just west and north of the Austin metro.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes in effect Sunday at 3 a.m. until 6 p.m. for the counties in purple. Roads, especially those that are elevated, could see a light glaze of ice accumulate on them, creating slick conditions. The time frame where roads could be the slickest is expected to be around sunrise Sunday, up until the early afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to drop for Saturday night, eventually with areas north and west of the Austin metro waking up to temperatures at or below freezing.

At the same time, patchy areas of precipitation are expected to develop around sunrise Sunday morning. For areas that are at or below freezing, light accumulations of ice may occur, especially on bridges and overpasses. Highlighted in pink are the areas most likely to see this for Sunday.

As far as how much ice could accumulate, latest model data shows mainly just up to a few hundredths of an inch.

