Icy weather conditions force 70 flight cancellations at ABIA

AUSTIN - Tuesday's severe weather forced some 70 flight cancellations at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. That's flights arriving and leaving ABIA.

Considering 350 flights fly in and out of this airport everyday, 70 cancellations is a lot. Not as many as in 2008, when there were hundreds.

According to airport spokesperson Jim Halbrook, icy conditions forced three days worth of cancellations back then.

We caught up with one flyer who had his flight canceled twice today.

He wasn't annoyed but suggested Austinites may not be experienced when it comes to handling icy weather conditions.

"I don't know if you're overreacting but you just don't have the equipment or the know how to maneuver in the snow or the ice," he said.

Mr. Park is from Denver where they obviously are used to functioning in snow and ice. He promises not to hold it against us and will visit again.

