Icy weather conditions activated Austin-Travis County Emergency Operations Center

AUSTIN - The area's severe and icy weather conditions activated the Austin-Travis County Emergency Operations Center on Tuesday.

Several public safety agencies have been monitoring weather and road activity since Monday night.

The number of collisions and road closures have fluctuated throughout Tuesday.

Authorities have said at one point, about 30 car crashes happened in the morning and all key overpasses were closed.

All roadways have been re-opened but police say that does not mean they are safe.

"At any time, there can be patches of ice that you may not see. Even just not ice, a lot of times, just water itself is slick, so just ensure that you go slow and watch your surroundings at all times," said Austin Police Commander Jennifer Stephenson.

